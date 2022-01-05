For 2 days only, no limit on ammo and all kinds are available!

(The Daily Dish) Mitch McKinlay is dishing today about the upcoming Rocky Mountain Gun Show on January 8th and January 9th which means for 2 days only, there will be no limit on the amount of ammo you can purchase and they also have all types available!!

In addition to ammo, they also have something for every adventurer, gun enthusiast, and hunter! Come out this weekend and experience one of the largest gun shows in the beehive state.

Join in with thousands of fellow gun enthusiasts and share our passion for gun rights and amazing displayed this Saturday January 8th from 9 am – 5 pm and Sunday 9th from 9 am – 4 pm at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

A few examples of the ammo and prices you can get:

Quantity 500 rounds 9mm for $139.95

1000 rounds of 55 grain 223 for $329.

A few additional items that you can purchase for personal protection will also be offered if you do not want to carry a gun. Available will be Knives, Stun Guns and Pepper Spray.

Aside from personal protection items and guns, the Rocky Mountain Gun show also offers Medical Kits, Food and Water Storage, Jewelry, conceal carry bags and more!

Visit the Rocky Mountain Gun Show website to purchase tickets!

