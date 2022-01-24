Find out what New You ’22 is and why you need to invest in it before it’s too late

(The Daily Dish) In January, we are all bombarded with promises of a better version of ourselves, and frankly, they all sound great, but many are empty promises. If you made a promise this year to take better care of your skin then now is the time to act.

Ulli Haslacher from Pour Moi wants to wish you a happy new year and let you in on a special product specifically designed to help your skin adjust and thrive in Utah’s high desert climate.

This special product package on offer from Pour Moi – only for a limited time, New You 22’” has a great ring to it and is all you need to maintain healthy-looking skin. But it’s so much more than a little rhyme, It’s actually the scientifically proven key to younger-looking skin.

New You ’22: Rocky Mountains Bundle

The New You 22’ kit includes 6 incredible pieces and is specifically formulated for the local Utah climate. It includes our patented Winter-to-Spring 3-Step Rotating System (4 products) + luxurious Night Cream (1 product) + super-soft reusable Roundies (1 product includes 10 pads + 1 mesh bag).

Special Pricing: $99 + Free Shipping. Retail Value: $231

Why It’s Special

This unique and revolutionary skincare product is made in France and is designed for all types of skin. The clean, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, vegan & cruelty-free formula is Leaping Bunny certified. Even better, the products have been awarded 10 patents. It’s no surprise the award-winning Climate-Smart skincare optimizes hydration and anti-aging results in your local climate.

Medical research discovered that for skincare to work, it must pair with the local climate your skin is in. Take a step towards fulfilling your skincare goals in 2022 by shopping Pour Moi Skincare now.

*Sponsored content.