Find out how to spotlight your celebration and inspire others

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — No matter when you are getting married or what you are celebrating, Cactus and Tropicals have specialty greenhouses in Salt Lake City and Draper, Utah and they are filled to the brim with indoor and outdoor plants for any occasion you would want.

Staffed with event coordinators and florists who pride themselves on their diligence and commitment to customer service to ensure whatever your celebration is for will be gorgeous, enjoyable, and stress-free.

From the first time you meet your event coordinator, they will be ready to take care of you and bring all your dreams to real life. Down to the tiniest of details – whether it be a little more (or a little less) garland or you would like to include birds of paradise. Why not think about throwing in Pin Cushion Protea? All of these are beautiful choices, but make sure you check out all the available options by visiting the Cactus and Tropicals website, Instagram, and Facebook before making your final decision.

Cactus and Tropicals will also be at The Utah Bridal Show as they celebrate their 39th year in Utah and right now, ABC4 Utah is giving viewers the opportunity to enter to win a 4-pack of tickets! Make sure you enter to win!

Learn more information about the Original Bridal Showcase at The Mountain America Expo Center that is coming to Utah on January 6th – 7th, 2023 by visiting here.

*Sponsored Content.