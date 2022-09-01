(The Daily Dish) USANA helps communities around the world and right here in Utah. Today we have Michelle Benedict, Director for USANA Kids Eat here to tell us all about what they’re currently working on now that kids are back to school!

USANA Health Sciences is a global health company that operates in 26 markets around the world. They started USANA Kids Eat to help address the issue that 1 in 7 Utah kids are food insecure. HUNGER in Utah is more prevalent than most might think. COVID has hit those in need even harder than the rest, especially those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Welcome to West Jordan Elementary School. A large percentage of the students at our school are on the free or reduced lunch program, and out of that number, 45 are also food insufficient in their homes. Thanks to USANA Kids Eat donors, these 45 kids receive weekend bags of food. That’s seven meals to get them through till Monday.

Utah Kids’ Hunger Situation - Still Feeling Effects of the Pandemic. Unfortunately, supply chain issues and inflation have increased prices on everything. 100% of each dollar goes toward food for kids, but the dollar isn’t going as far in the pandemic. Experts predicted Utah would worsen by 75% with food-insecure kids. Now we have 1 in 7 Utah children with insufficient or no food every day.

USANA Kids Eat is working to change that.



USANA Kids Eat has several programs available but the current focus has been the Weekend bag program. The Weekend Program is funded through community donations and sponsor adoptions. Currently they serve 76 schools total, and 40 schools on their Weekend Program, where they deliver 1,305 bags total each weekend.

Welcome to Bennion Elementary. 100 % of the students at our school are on the free or reduced lunch program, and out of that number, 50 are also food insufficient in their homes. Thanks to USANA Kids Eat donors, these 50 kids receive weekend bags of food. That’s seven meals to get them through till Monday.

Are you wondering how you can help? Right now USANA Kids Eat is in need of 6 sponsors for Schools! You can learn more about becoming a sponsor by reaching out here.

If becoming a sponsor isn’t something you can do at this time, there are other opportunities to help! They are always in need of volunteers or you can simply contribute with a donation.

No matter what you choose to do, please make sure you share this message on social media and get the word out there. Let’s all work within our communities to make sure no child goes hungry on our watch.

Welcome to The Boys and Girls Tooele Club. A large percentage of the students who attend our club relies on the free or reduced lunch program at school for their basic nutrition. Some of these students are also food insufficient in their homes. Thanks to USANA Kids Eat donors, these kids receive weekend bags of food. That’s seven meals to get them through the weekend till Monday.

*Sponsored Content.