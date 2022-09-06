(The Daily Dish) Soul Inception is a holistic wellness center that offers a sanctuary for your Mind, Body, and Soul. Let’s take an in-depth look at the different available wellness options.

Full spectrum Infrared saunas

Saunas 1-4 are traditional saunas set up with a bench for sitting, relaxing, and detoxing.

Sauna 5 is dedicated to meditation, yoga, pilates, barre, weights, HIIT, or just a good full-body stretch.

Sauna 6 is equipped with a rowing machine and two spin bikes for cardio.

They also have special tablets that can withstand the heat and you can bring them in for guided workouts with a virtual instructor or you can choose a custom workout created specifically for working out in an infrared sauna.

Their saunas are full spectrum which refers to all 3 types of infrared near, mid, and far wavelengths. The different wavelengths penetrate the skin, the tissue, and the fatty tissue.

The near-infrared wavelength is the shortest of the three and penetrates the epidermis or outer layer of skin. It can promote wound healing, cell health, skin purification, and pain relief.

The mid-infrared wavelength allows for greater penetration into the skin and tissue and can help with inflammation, and pain, and decrease overall healing time.

The far infrared wavelength can penetrate the hypodermis, also known as superficial fascia or subcutaneous tissue. This is where toxins can be trapped and these waves help the body sweat these out. This wavelength may reduce pain, ease joint stiffness, decrease inflammation, and alleviate stress.

The benefits of these different wavelengths combined in one infrared sauna can include a detoxing effect, relaxation, weight loss, and improved circulation and blood flow. Only full-spectrum infrared saunas can deliver all these beneficial wavelengths and theirs are unique by design and functionality creating a symphony of therapeutic energy.

Full body walk in Cryotherapy

Cryotherapy activates the body’s natural healing powers to relieve the symptoms of many medical conditions and promote a sense of health and well-being. The constriction of blood vessels during cryotherapy decreases inflammation and the body’s perception of pain. Your body will automatically release your natural happy hormones such as serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins.

This treatment can enhance joint function, promote healing and recovery, relieve pain and swelling, and reduce psychological stress. Cryotherapy can provide long-lasting changes to your body’s immune, lymphatic, circulatory, and digestive systems that enhance the overall quality of your life.

Himalayan Salt cave with PEMF

A device called a halogenerator grinds salt into microscopic particles and releases them into the Salt Cave. Once inhaled, these salt particles act like a sponge attracting foreign substances along their path through the respiratory tract. This includes allergens and toxins from the respiratory system. This process breaks up mucus and reduces inflammation, resulting in clear airways.

Pharmaceutical-grade halotherapy’s calming and detoxifying effects (salt therapy) can support the immune, nervous, respiratory, and lymphatic systems. Salt ions purify the air and may increase lung capacity and reduce physical ailments. Salt is also said to produce negative ions. This theoretically causes your body to release more serotonin, one of the chemicals behind feelings of happiness. The salt cave is a great space for reflection, meditation, and elevating your vibrations.

Infrared Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF)

The PEMF mats ground you in the earth’s magnetic field for a full-body reset, while Infrared heat from the mat eases chronic pain, helps your body recover from workouts, deepen your meditations, and experience total-body relaxation.

PEMF therapy emits electromagnetic waves that mimic natural frequencies in nature, stimulating and encouraging your body’s natural recovery process. Twenty pounds of purple amethyst and tourmaline crystals are layered inside the thick mesh mat.

Amethyst crystals have been known to help eliminate the cycle of mental fog and the harmful process of doubts and reoccurring mental blockages. Tourmaline has been known to balance the right/left sides of the brain, reduce anxiety, and release tension and stress.

*Sponsored Content.