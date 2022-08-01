(The Daily Dish) The fabulous Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are in Studio cooking up a lunch for us this Monday afternoon – Farmer’s Market Vegetable, Beef, and Brown Rice Salad!

Ingredients Needed:

Ingredients: 1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound) 1 teaspoon olive oil 2 cups asparagus pieces (2-inch pieces) 1 medium yellow squash, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices 3 cups hot cooked brown rice 1 cup diced, seeded tomatoes 1 cup canned garbanzo beans, rinsed, drained 1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced 1/2 teaspoon salt

Ingredients for Marinade : 1/4 cup olive oil 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 1 tablespoon minced garlic 1 tablespoon honey 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Combine marinade ingredients in a small bowl. Place beef Top Round Steak and 1/4 cup marinade in a food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in the refrigerator for 6 hours or as long as overnight. Reserve the remaining marinade in the refrigerator for dressing.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so the surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil for 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Remove; keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

To grill, place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add asparagus and squash; cook and stir for 7 to 8 minutes or until tender. Toss with rice, tomatoes, beans, basil, salt, and reserved marinade in a large bowl. Carve steak into thin slices. Serve over the rice salad.

You can print this recipe for your records at home HERE and you can find additional recipes by visiting the Utah Beef Council website.

