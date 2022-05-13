(The Daily Dish) Ro Malaga with the Fanx Salt Lake Comic Convention joined Nicea and Surae today to talk about FOUR guests that are coming this year, Check them out below!

Neve Campbell – Campbell is best known as the “scream queen” for her work on drama and horror genre movies and TV shows, most notably Scream. She’s also appeared in several popular TV shows, including Party of Five, The Craft, Catwalk, and The Canterville Ghost. In addition to TV, she’s starred in some of the biggest and most popular movies of our time, including Wild Things, Drowning Mona, Panic, Last Call, When Will I Be Loved, and Relative Strangers. She’s been named to People magazine’s list of the 50 Most Beautiful People twice.

Skeet Ulrich – In addition to Scream, Ulrich has also starred in The Craft, As Good As It Gets, Riverdale, Weekend at Bernie’s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the Newton Boys. He’s also had recurring roles on Jericho and Law & Order. Of local interest, he also played Brian David Mitchell in the 2017 Lifetime movie I Am Elizabeth Smart. He’s also a voice actor and has performed for Adult Swim, Robot Chicken, and G.I. Joe.

Jamie Kennedy – In addition to Scream, Kennedy has played several characters on his show, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment. Other movie roles include Romeo + Juliet, Bowfinger, Malibu’s Most Wanted, Finding Bliss, and Good Deeds. He’s enjoyed many successful TV roles, including Ghost Whisperer and voice work on The Cleveland Show. Kennedy is also a touring comedian and podcaster.

Matthew Lillard – In addition to Scream, Lillard is best known for his roles as Shaggy in Scooby-Doo and its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. He also voiced Shaggy in animated series since Casey Kasem retired from the role in 2009. He’s also appeared in many other fan-favorite movies, including She’s All That, Summer Catch, Without a Paddle, The Groomsmen, Home Run Showdown, The Descendants, Trouble With the Curve, and Fat Kids Rule the World. Most recently, he starred in the TV series Good Girls. Lillard is also a gamer and has competed in some Dungeons & Dragons tournaments.

About FanX 2022:

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention 2022 is September 22-24, 2022 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. FanX 2022 celebrity guest announcements will include actors from fan-favorite fandoms such as Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90’s Sitcoms, Cartoons, and many more.

FanX 2022 will feature the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, and vendors.

Tickets are available now on the FanX website.

