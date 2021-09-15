FanX opens this weekend and we have more special guest announcements for you!

Rob Paulsen is an American voice actor and singer, best known as the voice behind Raphael from the 1987 cartoon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Yakko Warner, and Dr. Otto Scratchansniff from Animaniacs, and Pinky from Pinky and the Brain and Animaniacs. In total, Paulsen has been the voice of over 250 different animated characters and performed in over 1000 commercials. He continues to play parts in dozens of cartoons as well as characters in animated feature movies.

Rob Paulsen has also gained notoriety for his roles as Arthur in The Tick, Stanley Ipkiss in The Mask, Major Glory in Dexter’s Laboratory, and Sir Kirby in Doc McStuffins. He also has a role as “Ditto”, one of the alien forms on Ben 10, as Rhomboid Vreedle of the Vreedle Brothers and Baz-El in Ben 10: Alien Force. Paulsen was best known to Transformers fans as the voices of the Autobots Air Raid, Chase, Haywire, Fastlane, and Slingshot and to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans as Donatello in the new hit series.

Today on the Daily Dish, Rob Paulsen spoke with Surae and Nicea before heading to FanX for this year’s convention! FanX 2021 is happening September 16-18, 2021 at The Salt Palace Convention Center! Get tickets now.

