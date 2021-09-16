FanX is open today! Hurry and get your tickets.

Nicea and Surae are dishing about FanX today and everyone is pumped for the convention as it opens TODAY!

The ladies got a moment in all of the noise to speak with Samuel Gerald “Sam J.” Jones. He is an American actor who is best known for playing the title character in the 1980 film Flash Gordon.

Jones was born in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in Sacramento, California, where he graduated from Mira Loma High School. He made his first film appearance in the 1979 romantic comedy film 10. His appearance in 10 allowed him to beat Kurt Russell and Arnold Schwarzenegger for his most famous role, that of Flash Gordon in the 1980 film of the same name. He also had extended cameos (as himself, with his blond Flash Gordon hairstyle) in both the 2012 comedy film Ted and its 2015 sequel, Ted 2.

Jones has also made appearances on several TV Shows including Stargate SG-1, L.A. Heat, Conan the TV Series, Walker Texas Ranger, and Baywatch. He also voiced Blind Bowman in the Cult Classic Video Game Return to Zork.

The popular convention brings together fans from all walks of life. Many people even dress up in honor of their favorite heroes or characters. Like many events, FanX had to take a break last year with COVID-19, but they’re now ready to welcome everyone back.

The FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is an annual event put on by Dan Farr Productions and is now the most attended convention in the state of Utah and the largest comic convention in North America.

The convention has attracted celebrities like Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Mark Hamill, Jeremy Renner, Elijah Wood, Dick Van Dyke, Tom Felton, Jason Momoa, Matt Smith, Sir Patrick Stewart, Buzz Aldrin and so many more.

*Sponsored content