Dan Farr joins Deena and Surae to talk about the celebrity guest announcements that are coming this September 22nd – September 24th at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, UT!

FanX 2022 celebrity guest announcements will include actors from fan-favorite fandoms such as Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90’s Sitcoms, Cartoons, and many more.

Past FanX events have attracted some of the biggest celebrities such as Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Hayden Christensen, Mark Hamill, Jeremy Renner, Elijah Wood, Dick Van Dyke, Tom Felton, Jason Momoa, Matt Smith, Sir Patrick Stewart and Buzz Aldrin to name a few.

FanX 2022 will feature the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, and vendors.

Visit the website, FanX Social Media, and subscribe to the FanX Newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the latest FanX Promotions and Guest Announcements.

The first ten celebrity guests for FanX 2022 include:

William Shatner is best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise. In addition to Star Trek, he's also starred in several TV shows, including The Practice, Boston Legal, Better Late Than Never, and Third Rock From the Sun. He also recently flew to space as part of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin space tourism service.

Giancarlo Esposito is currently starring as Moff Gideon in Disney's Mandalorian. Over the course of his career, he also played Gus Firing in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Jess Harnell is an American voice actor and singer. He voiced in the animated TV series Drawn Together, Wakko Warner in Animaniacs, Ironhide in the first three Transformer movies, Crash Bandicoot in the Crash Bandicoot video games and has been the announcer for America's Funniest Home Videos since 1998. He's a FanX fan favorite and has attended every FanX since 2014.

Dante Brasco is a film, television and voice actor. He is best known for his role as Rufio, the leader of the Lost Boys in Hook. His voice acting roles include Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Jake from American Dragon: Jake Long and Spin Kick from Carmen Sandiego.

Nolan North is an actor and voice actor best known for his roles in Uncharted, Call of Duty, Deadpool, Assassin's Creed, Destiny and Destiny 2. He also voiced the Penguin in Batman and Tony Stark in Marvel's Avengers.

Lindsay Seidel is a voice actress known for her work in the of various anime series in English. Some of her noteworthy roles includes Nagisa Shiota in Assassination Classroom and Gabi Braun in the final season of Attack On The Titan.

Kyle Herbert is a voice actor and DJ who is best known for his roles in anime and video game series, including Gohan and the narrator in the Dragon Ball series, Sosuke Aizen in Bleach and Ryu in the Street Fighter video game series.

Tara Strong is a voice actor best known for her voice work in The New Batman Adventures, Teen Titans, Teen Titans GO!, Rugrats, the Powerpuff Girls, The Fairly Odd Parents and My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. She's also voiced a number of characters in video games including Mortal Kombat X, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 and Batman: Arkham.

Rachel Skarsten is an actress best known for her roles as Dinah Lance on the TV show Birds of Pray, Tamsin in Lost Girl and Beth Kane/Alice in Batwoman.

Todd Haberkorn is a voice actor known for his work in anime, movies and video games. He's appeared in Natsu Dragneel in Fairy Tail, Italy in Hetalia: Axis Powers, Hikaru Hitachiin in Ouran High School Host Club, Allen Walker in D. Gray-man and Death the Kid in Soul Eater.

Tickets are available on the FanX website!

