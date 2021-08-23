FanX 2021 has a number of new attractions, get the details here!

This year’s cosplay contest will include new, first-of-its-kind features that will completely change the way cosplayers participate and show off their incredible costuming. Additionally, the grand prize winner will win $5,000 in cash!

Timothy Omundson is best known for his roles in TV shows such as Xena: Warrior Princess, Psych, Supernatural, and Judging Amy. In addition to TV, he reprised his role as Carlton Lassiter on Psych in the made for TV movies Psych: The Movie and Psych: Lassie Come Home and he’s the voice of Aric Jorgan in the MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic. In April 2017 he suffered a major stroke which affected his ability to walk. He learned to walk again while filming Psych: The Movie and Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. During this time he also took on a recurring role in This Is Us playing a recovered stroke survivor.

Tom Arnold is an actor and comedian best known for his role on the 1990s television sitcom, Roseanne. He’s famous for marrying Roseanne Barr after she saw his comedy act. She brought him in as a writer on the Roseanne show and he wrote himself into the show as the character Arnie Thomas. In addition to Roseanne, he’s starred in True Lies, Nine Months, McHale’s Navy, Animal Factory, Cradle 2 the Grave, Mr. 3000, Happy Endings, The Best Damn Sports Show Period, and Sons of Anarchy. From 2003-2005 he was the voice of the Oven Mitt in Arby’s commercials.

Leah Clark is an American voice actor, director, and writer best known for Funimation, an American entertainment company specializing in Japanese anime. Her voice roles include Fairy Tail, Suzuka, Eden of the East, School Rumble, Soul Eater, Baka and Test, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, and My Hero Academia.

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention Fall 2021 is September 16-18, 2021 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

FanX features the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, and vendors. Stayed tuned for FanX Fall 2021 Guest Announcements from some of your favorite fandoms like Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90’s Sitcoms, Cartoons, and so many more!

FanX 2021 will feature a number of new attractions, including:

FanX Quest: The quest will be an immersive experience allowing attendees to meet new people, find new vendors, and hopefully, complete the quest before the event ends.

FanX Workshops: FanX has created a workshop room where attendees can learn and participate in different classes with a variety of topics including how to start Cosplaying or how to write a novel. The workshops will be a creative soundboard for experts and a novice's playground for all things pop culture.

Gamers Paradise: Gamers paradise will feature a gaming room with a wide variety of gaming experiences where gamers of all interests can meet friends and challenge them to their favorite games during the event.

Creators: FanX has always been a gold mine for content creation and this year, organizers have created new ways for content creators of all platforms to share their experiences and ensure that their followers are a part of the Xperience.

