SALT LAKE CITY (Daily Dish) — Searching for a car upgrade? Start your search this weekend at the 2023 Utah International Auto Expo.

Back for another season at the Mountain America Expo Center, this year’s show will be hosted from January 13th through January 16th, 2023.

Visitors can get an up-close look at the latest and greatest vehicles on the market today, as well as some high-performance models on display.

The biggest attraction of the season? Has to be the impressive lineup of all-electric vehicles from brands like Nissan, Kia, Audi, and Toyota.

Children 12 and under receive FREE admission with a paying adult. To learn more and purchase tickets, go online to AutoShowUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content