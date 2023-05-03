SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Chad and Ria Booth, producers and hosts of At Your Leisure, the longest-running outdoor recreation show on television, are inviting you to explore and discover the great outdoors here in Utah and across the country.

Featured Stories Coming Up on AYL

The Lost Trails Guidebook by Blue Ribbon Coalition

The Blue Ribbon Coalition is a nonprofit organization which seeks to fight legal battles in order to preserve recreation access for all groups, both motorized and non-motorized. With the help of Yamaha and Jorgensen’s Powersports in Richfield, The Blue Ribbon Coalition has published a book containing 30 trails which are in danger of being closed. They want you to get out and ride these trails, and then make comments to the BLM about the trails. Blue Ribbon wants to see more interaction between groups who ride and the BLM so that their voice is heard. The second trail in the book has already been closed down, so you can see that it is an urgent matter.

If you make a donation to the Blue Ribbon Coalition, you’ll receive the book for free, or you can visit Jorgensen’s Powersports in Richfield and buy a copy.

Bonneville High School Garage Restoration

Road Force One is Chad’s GMC Motorhome, and it has had a long journey of restoration. Brett Hermansen worked on the body in past episodes, but now we’re enlisting the help of the talented students at the Bonneville Garage. The students are working under the direction of Scott Huntsman and teacher Adam Arndt to do work on the engine and transmission. They also have a couple of resident GMC Motorhome experts to help them along: Bim Bounds and Mark Creel. This is just one of 5 different projects that Bonneville Garage is tackling this summer.

OHV Jamboree Season in Full Swing

As the summer months approach and the snow melts from the trails the festivities start to take place. Jamborees are a great way to get your family out and enjoy days filled with amazing riding, great people and all kinds of prizes, games and fun. This May we start things off with the Side by Side Adventure Rally on the Rocks which runs from May 11th through the 13th and is a fantastic family friendly three day event. Then picking up from their annual Father’s day ride, for the first time ever the Paiute Jamboree is hosting the Mama Bear Run which is a great way to get Mom out on the trails and celebrate her for Mother’s Day. The Mama Bear Run will be held on May 13th. If you’re looking for a bit more adrenaline, the UTV Invasion is happening May 19th through the 21st at The Little Sahara Recreation Area at Sand Mountain. In June the fun continues with the Papa Bear Run on June 17th and the National UTV/ATV Jamboree which is scheduled June 20th-23rd.

