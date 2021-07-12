Experience the Return of Magic with Christmas in July

Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer and performer, Kurt Bestor, celebrates his return to live shows with A Kurt Bestor Christmas “Return to the Magic” tour in December 2021. This year marks 34 years of Bestor’s popular Christmas shows, which are currently scheduled Dec. 2-4 in St. George, UT at the Kayenta Center for the Arts as well as Dec. 9-11 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, UT, and Dec. 22-25 at the Egyptian Theater in Park City, UT. Additional concerts are being scheduled in Logan, Richfield, and Gunnison, UT with dates and locations to be announced soon.

“After not being able to perform live last year due to the pandemic, I am so excited to feel the excitement of live, in-person concerts this holiday season. I had no idea just how much I would miss the interaction between my fellow musicians, the audience, and me. Feeling the “magic” that only happens in a live musical performance is sure to make this year’s Christmas concert one that we’ll always remember.” said Bestor.

In addition to Bestor’s popularity of Christmas carols and holiday songs, played by his all-star band and world-class orchestra, he will be joined by a special guest that will be announced soon – one Bestor says has never joined him for his annual show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16th at 10 am online, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Showtimes are Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. A Kurt Bestor Christmas “Return to the Magic” is sponsored by Nate Wade Subaru, Minky Couture, Fox 13, and FM-100. St. George and Park City show tickets are available through the location outlets.

