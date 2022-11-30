Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Luminaria: Experience the Light is back again at the Ashton Gardens – and this year, they’re excited to showcase the Fire and Ice Show!

This brand-new display showcases a synchronized light show performance that is about five minutes long, timed with holiday music, and on a loop. Tall poles with lights plus several flame units will tell the story of fire and ice, and how these two powerful forces destined to oppose are more beautiful when celebrated together.

This new feature at Luminaria elevates the showmanship of this spectacular holiday tradition.

Purchase your tickets and find out more by visiting the Thanksgiving Point website.

