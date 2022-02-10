(The Daily Dish) Sonnet Hintze is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and she joined Surae today to talk about a product that she has designed for children with Cancer: Sonni Pets.

Sonni Pets are a product that was designed and created for children who are fighting their own battle with Cancer and they can be used therapeutically. There is healing power in receiving a gift from someone who doesn’t know you.

Sonnet tells us that she is a breast cancer survivor and she came up with this idea because she received a gift bag from a stranger when she first received her diagnosis and it was something that helped to give her hope. She chose Sonni Pets because Sonni is her Nickname.

In addition to the comfort that a warm stuffed animal brings, they also come with a paper heart where a note of encouragement can be written. All types of children love Sonni Pets and they can be used specifically for anxiety, sadness, trauma, or any illness.

Everyone needs to hear a word of encouragement no matter what their struggle might be some days and it’s nice to read: “You can do this!” “You are strong!” or “I believe in you!”

In addition to Sonni Pet’s, she has had the opportunity to work with the NixonSrong Foundation, which helps children who have cancer and their families. Sonnet would like to allow ABC4 Utah viewers to donate a Sonni Pet to a child with cancer and other children in need.

To donate, all viewers will need to do in the next 24 hours is Venmo $10 to @Sonnet-Hintze and for every $10 a Sonni Pet, an automatic heart, a paper heart for a note, and while supplies last a homemade microwavable heart! For businesses, there is 30 per box if they would prefer to do a full box.

All ABC4 Utah viewers can get a Sonni Pet to bring home for just $10 as well until Valentine’s Day! They can go to South Town Mall, Eborn Books, or Collectibles and More which is right next to the Dairy Queen and they can take advantage of the same offer that was mentioned above.

To donate a stuffed animal: Pay $10 to @Sonnet-Hintze on Venmo or you can pay with pay pal or credit/debit card and email your request to: sonnipets1@yahoo.com.

*Sponsored by The Utah Department of Health.