(The Daily Dish) CHIP and Medicaid provide parents the peace of mind knowing they don’t have to choose between buying groceries for their family and taking their sick child to the doctor and Kolbi Young, Public Information Officer with the Utah Department of Health is here to provide more details.

The facts are compelling: children with health insurance stay healthier because they receive medical care sooner and more regularly and studies have shown that a child’s health coverage reduces the number of days parents have to miss work because of a sick child.

Utah has one of the highest rates of uninsured children in the nation. Covering kids with health insurance is critical to Utah’s communities. Children do better when they have quality health care – they grow up stronger, ready to learn, and are prepared to contribute to their communities.

Medicaid and CHIP offer free or low-cost health insurance for kids and teens. More than 230,000 Utah kids stay healthy and get the medical care they need every year with these programs.

Children can get preventive and emergency care, as well as dental and mental health care for low or no-cost:

Well-child exams

Immunizations

Doctor visits

Hospital and emergency care

Prescriptions

Hearing and eye exams

Mental health services

Dental care

Children who may qualify for CHIP or Medicaid must meet income guidelines and be Under the age of 19 and also US citizens or legal residents. For example, a family of four can earn up to $55,500 annually and be eligible for CHIP or Medicaid.

Medicaid is a program for low-income families and provides medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare at no cost to enrolled families.

CHIP or the Children’s Health Insurance Program is designed as a stepping stone for families that are no longer eligible for Medicaid but don’t make enough money to afford private or employer-sponsored insurance. To qualify for CHIP, the child must be currently uninsured. Additionally, many families are required to pay quarterly premiums and small co-pays. When you apply, your family is considered for both programs. You only need to submit one application. Call (888) 222-2542 for additional questions or to request an application be mailed to you.

If you would like assistance applying for Medicaid and CHIP, Take Care Utah can help. Schedule a free appointment with an enrollment assistor today by calling (801) 433-2299 or visiting their website.

