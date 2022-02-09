Enjoying a healthy meal together with your family is so important in this day and age

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Beehive Meals is in the studio today cooking up a Parmesan Pork Roast. Delicious all by itself but such an easy meal if you serve with rolls, a salad, and roasted potatoes. For the potatoes, cut them into wedges and coat them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, and broil until toasted.

In today’s busy world, most parents are expected to work outside of the home just to keep up. Beehive Meals makes it possible so parents can still bring the family together while enjoying a delicious, homecooked meal.

Founded by Allyse Jackson in late 2019 and has seen tremendous growth through the last few years has helped tens of thousands of families through the pandemic. Allyse gets the problem as she is a busy mom of three little kids, Ages 5, 3, and 1. She understands how busy life can get while still taking care of a family.

The Company was designed to make it as easy as possible for busy parents looking to still spend quality time around the dinner table with their family while still enjoying homecooked meals.

They offer a rotating menu each month of ten freezer meals including favorites such as Mongolian Beef, Chicken and Stuffing, Tuscan Chicken, Classic Meatloaf, and Crack Chicken. Customers simply find an open date within their county and place an order. They then prepare all the meals about 48 hours before the reserved delivery date, seal them in vacuumed-sealed packaging, freezer them, and deliver them straight to your front door.

Because of their extremely loyal customer base, they do tend to sell out quickly. Customers then remove the raw ingredients from the bag, cook them in the crockpot, maybe add a side or two, and then enjoy together as a family.

Beehive Meals is a Utah-based company primarily serving the Wasatch Front and St. George.

If you would like to sign up to receive your meals or for additional information visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.