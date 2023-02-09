Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — It’s already here! The big game is coming up this Sunday. Whether you’re entertaining or maybe going to a party, this is a flavorful appetizer that will be a crowd pleaser! Check out this Spicy Korean Beef & Cucumber Appetizer from the Utah Beef Council with Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt. Let’s dish!

Ingredients

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1/2 cup reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 seedless cucumber, sliced 1/8 inch thick (18 to 24 slices)

1/4 cup Korean red chili sauce (Gochujang)

1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Micro greens, chopped kimchi, chopped roasted peanuts, toasted sesame seeds, shredded carrots, chopped cilantro, sliced scallions

Instructions

Combine cream cheese, green onion, cilantro and soy sauce in small bowl. Cover and refrigerate. Combine gochujang, vinegar, honey and garlic powder in medium bowl; set aside. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm. To assemble, top each cucumber slice with 1 teaspoon cream cheese mixture. Dice steak into bite-size pieces; toss in gochujang mixture. Top cream cheese mixture with steak. Garnish with micro greens, kimchi, peanuts, sesame seeds, cilantro and scallions, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of www.utahbeef.org.