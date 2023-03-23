SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Community Nursing Services (CNS) provides compassionate Home Health and Hospice care to patients and families who have experienced illness or injury; all in the comfort of their own home. CNS takes a more hands on approach by providing each and every patient with their own personalized plan-of-care.

CNS provides skilled healthcare professionals – comprised of nurses, social workers, chaplains, medical director and aides – who truly care for patients on a deeper level. CNS continues to provide the best Home Health and Hospice services in Utah by simply listening to patients and their family’s needs.

CNS is hosting its 34th Annual Art & Soup Charity Event March 28-30, 2023 at The Salt Palace Convention Center, Hall A, in downtown Salt Lake City. The Art & Soup Charity Event is a three-day event hosted by CNS in partnership with local restaurants and artists. This year’s event will include more than 20 restaurants and 60 local Utah artists who generously donate 35% of their sales to CNS’s Charitable Care Program. All proceeds from this event go toward helping individuals in need throughout Utah.

Suzy Dailey, owner of Grounds for Coffee, and artist Rob Chipman, are two of the featured vendors participating at Art & Soup this year. They are among the more than 20 restaurants and 60 artists providing samples and selling art to support Community Nursing Services programs.

Visit CNS-Cares.org to learn more about their services and the Art & Soup Charity Event. Click here to learn more about the Art & Soup Charity Event.

Sponsored by Community Nursing Services.