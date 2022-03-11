(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns is in for Farmers Feeding Utah today to talk about an easy and delicious Tex-Mex rice Bowl option that they offer, PLUS you get FREE shipping on orders over $49.99!

Subscription boxes have become an item that everyone loves to have and they’ve become a wonderful addition to any routine that anyone has. Some of the best products are picked for you and shipped directly to your home. Farmer’s Feeding Utah is made especially for Utah, from Utah.

Started to support farmers and ranchers, but also improve the food production chain in the state, the Touch of Utah subscription box sends you a handful of products grown and raised in Utah. A great way to support local businesses financially and to enjoy the things our state produces.

Check out a few of their options that you can order below:

Beef Box

The all beef box includes steaks, chuck roasts, ground beef and more shipped in ice packs. It arrives fresh at your doorstep.

Natural Necessity Box

A unique set of products that helps you support the honey bee problem in Utah. By purchasing and using these products you can provide a “buffet” for bees across the state. Handmade candles, car air fresheners made with wool raised in Utah (put your favorite essential oil on it and switch out the scent anytime).

Breakfast Box

Includes honey raised in Utah, a chocolate, raspberry, and caramel sauce from Butcher’s Bunches and more products produced in the state, like granola and jam.

You can visit the Farmers Feeding Utah website to learn more about what they have to offer.

*Sponsored Content.