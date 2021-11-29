Easy and Delicious appetizers to take to those Holiday parties!

(The Daily Dish) December is a month of entertaining, as well as Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, Jennifer Burns is showing a great appetizer idea for entertaining or even bringing to a gathering.

These Taco Egg Rolls with the Cilantro Dipping Sauce are full of great flavors and a crowd pleaser!

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

½ white onion, chopped

½ green pepper, chopped

1 package taco seasoning

1 cup cabbage, shredded

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

20 egg roll wrappers

Canola oil, for pan frying

Cilantro Dipping Sauce:

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ cup cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef, onions and peppers for 5-6 minutes or until beef is browned.

Add in taco seasoning and water (as required on the package). Cook until water fully evaporates.

Lay the egg roll wrappers on a cutting board or counter top (working 3-4 at a time) with the corners pointing towards you. Scoop 2 tablespoons of the beef mixture into each wrapper.

Use your finger to spread a dab of water around the wrapper. Fold the sides in, then roll tightly.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the egg rolls (a few at a time) for 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Leave space between the egg rolls to cook evenly.

Place cooked egg rolls on a paper towel lined plate.

For the Cilantro Dipping Sauce, combine all the ingredients in a medium serving bowl.

Serve with egg rolls.

Maybe this recipe isn’t what you’re looking for, head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for more options!

*Sponsored Content.