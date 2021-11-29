Easy and Delicious appetizers to take to those Holiday parties!

(The Daily Dish) December is a month of entertaining, as well as Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, Jennifer Burns is showing a great appetizer idea for entertaining or even bringing to a gathering.
These Taco Egg Rolls with the Cilantro Dipping Sauce are full of great flavors and a crowd pleaser!
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- ½ white onion, chopped
- ½ green pepper, chopped
- 1 package taco seasoning
- 1 cup cabbage, shredded
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 20 egg roll wrappers
- Canola oil, for pan frying
Cilantro Dipping Sauce:
- 1 cup sour cream
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup cilantro, chopped
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- In a large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef, onions and peppers for 5-6 minutes or until beef is browned.
- Add in taco seasoning and water (as required on the package). Cook until water fully evaporates.
- Lay the egg roll wrappers on a cutting board or counter top (working 3-4 at a time) with the corners pointing towards you. Scoop 2 tablespoons of the beef mixture into each wrapper.
- Use your finger to spread a dab of water around the wrapper. Fold the sides in, then roll tightly.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the egg rolls (a few at a time) for 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Leave space between the egg rolls to cook evenly.
- Place cooked egg rolls on a paper towel lined plate.
- For the Cilantro Dipping Sauce, combine all the ingredients in a medium serving bowl.
- Serve with egg rolls.
*Sponsored Content.