Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Nicea and Surae are in the kitchen today cooking up a new mouth-watering dish courtesy of Cache Valley Creamery that you and your family are going to absolutely LOVE. Check out the recipe for this Dutch Oven Mozzarella Lasagna!

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. ground beef

1 chopped onion

2 chopped garlic cloves

3 cups canned chopped tomatoes

3 cups cream

4 cups Cache Valley® Shredded Mozzarella

2 tbsp. dried parsley

1 tsp. dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 eggs (beaten)

1 tbsp. Cache Valley® Butter

½ lb. precooked lasagna sheets

Directions:

HEAT olive oil in a Dutch oven.

FRY ground beef, onion, and garlic, and let cook for 5 minutes. ADD chopped tomatoes, lower the heat and let cook for about 20 more minutes.

MIX cream, Cache Valley® Shredded Mozzarella, parsley, basil, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

ADD eggs to bowl and continue mixing.

GREASE the baking dish with butter and place a layer of lasagna pasta.

PLACE a layer of ground beef and tomatoes over pasta and top with cheese.

REPEAT process, adding more layers of pasta, beef, and cheese.

TOP final layer with cheese.

BAKE for 30 minutes at 350° F or until the surface is slightly browned.

You can view and print this recipe for your records and also find additional recipes, products, and locations by visiting the Cache Valley Creamery website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.