doTERRA supports 5th annual Salute to Heroes

The Utah Veterans Alliance works to recognize and show awareness for Utah Veterans. The program ‘Helping Hands 4 Utah’s Heroes’ assists veterans, active military members and their families with everything from home and auto repairs, rent and food assistance, dental care, mobility assistance and more. Also, the program provides veterans with scholarships who are attending electrical training. Retired US Marine Corporal William Wiggins created the program after going through his own experience of not being able to find assistance and resources he need.

Part of doTERRA’s mission is to empower people in local communities and around the world. Utah Veterans Alliance is a beloved partnership not only because of how it gives back to those who have given so much, but because they’re dedicated to helping veterans become self-sufficient and improve their quality of life.

On August 14th, from 10am-3pm doTERRA and the UVA will be hosting the 5th annual Salute to Heroes, Roll and Ride to Prevent Suicide car and bike show. The event is free to the public with activities for the entire family including custom and classic vehicles, bounce houses, face painting and Jub Jub the Clown to entertain youngsters. Also, free axe throwing to test your skill. There will be resource booths and drawings. Two of the drawings are for motorcycles. Come join in honoring Utah’s military community.

For more information about this event and the Utah Veterans Alliance you can visit https://4rutvets.org/ or call 801-363-2955.

