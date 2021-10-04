Don’t wait for Taco Tuesday, you can celebrate today on National Taco Day!!

Today is National Taco Day, on a Monday which means we are getting a special visit from Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council making a special treat for us – Buffalo-Style Beef Tacos! These tacos are a twist on the norm and they are absolutely delicious!
Get the recipe below and print a copy for yourself at home!
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/4 cup hot pepper sauce
- 8 taco shells
- 1 cup thinly sliced lettuce
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat prepared blue cheese dressing
- 1/2 cup shredded carrot
- 1/3 cup chopped celery
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- Carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs (optional)
Instructions:
- Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, as necessary. Return to skillet; stir in pepper sauce. Cook and stir 1 minute or until heated through.
- Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
- Meanwhile, heat taco shells according to package directions. Evenly spoon beef mixture into taco shells. Add lettuce; drizzle with dressing. Top evenly with carrot, celery and cilantro. Garnish with carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs, if desired.
- Cook’s Tip: One quarter cup prepared ranch dressing combined with 2 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese may be substituted for blue cheese dressing.
- Test Kitchen Tips Use a potato masher to break up Ground Beef into small crumbles while browning.
If you’d like additional recipes from Utah Beef Council, Visit their website.
*Sponsored Content.