Don’t wait for Taco Tuesday, you can celebrate today on National Taco Day!!

Today is National Taco Day, on a Monday which means we are getting a special visit from Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council making a special treat for us – Buffalo-Style Beef Tacos! These tacos are a twist on the norm and they are absolutely delicious!

Get the recipe below and print a copy for yourself at home!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/4 cup hot pepper sauce

8 taco shells

1 cup thinly sliced lettuce

1/4 cup reduced-fat prepared blue cheese dressing

1/2 cup shredded carrot

1/3 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs (optional)

Instructions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, as necessary. Return to skillet; stir in pepper sauce. Cook and stir 1 minute or until heated through.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, heat taco shells according to package directions. Evenly spoon beef mixture into taco shells. Add lettuce; drizzle with dressing. Top evenly with carrot, celery and cilantro. Garnish with carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: One quarter cup prepared ranch dressing combined with 2 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese may be substituted for blue cheese dressing.

Test Kitchen Tips Use a potato masher to break up Ground Beef into small crumbles while browning.

If you’d like additional recipes from Utah Beef Council, Visit their website.

