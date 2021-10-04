Don’t wait for Taco Tuesday, you can celebrate today on National Taco Day!!

Daily Dish Sponsored

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Today is National Taco Day, on a Monday which means we are getting a special visit from Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council making a special treat for us – Buffalo-Style Beef Tacos! These tacos are a twist on the norm and they are absolutely delicious!

Get the recipe below and print a copy for yourself at home!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1/4 cup hot pepper sauce
  • 8 taco shells
  • 1 cup thinly sliced lettuce
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat prepared blue cheese dressing
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrot
  • 1/3 cup chopped celery
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • Carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs (optional)

Instructions:

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, as necessary. Return to skillet; stir in pepper sauce. Cook and stir 1 minute or until heated through.
  • Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
  • Meanwhile, heat taco shells according to package directions. Evenly spoon beef mixture into taco shells. Add lettuce; drizzle with dressing. Top evenly with carrot, celery and cilantro. Garnish with carrot and celery sticks or cilantro sprigs, if desired.
  • Cook’s Tip: One quarter cup prepared ranch dressing combined with 2 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese may be substituted for blue cheese dressing.
  • Test Kitchen Tips Use a potato masher to break up Ground Beef into small crumbles while browning.

If you’d like additional recipes from Utah Beef Council, Visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story