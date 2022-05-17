(The Daily Dish) Summer is here and that means warmer weather and families will be gathering for fun and games, but what happens when the sun goes down? Today, we have Spencer, The CEO of Devos, LLC to give some of the best ideas to help make you the boss of your own backyard!

Devos, LLC is Headquartered in Utah and they are a product development design company that is changing the way people view outdoor activities. Of the challenges that Devos, LLC has been working to solve is outdoor safety at night and they have made it their top priority.

They have managed to develop a few hassle-free products to that can help with backyard sports, grilling and entertaining, and the best part is they’re affordable!

First, Did you happen to see Spencer on Good Things Utah last week talking about The LightRanger? If you didn’t, you’ll want to check it out so you can see how you can combine it with all of these other wonderful deals!

Next, let’s talk about the 10 Watt Portable Solar Panel that they offer! If you’re looking into getting The LightRanger, you’re going to want to check out the Solar Panel also!

Key details:

Fully charge’s The LightRanger Lantern in 8 hours of daylight

Conveniently charge other electronic devices

Compact but powerful – 13″ x 8″ x .13″

Waterproof lightweight design – only 11 ounces

Max power: 10 Watts / 5 Volts

USB port output / 2 Amps max current

Comes with a 1 Year Warranty

10 Watt Portable Solar Panel

Let’s talk about what to do on those nights when it gets a little bit colder. Devos, LLC offers a low-smoke, ultra-compact Portable Wood Fire Pit that packs flat so it doesn’t take up a lot of space. This Fire Pit comes with a padded, carry bag that zips closed. No tools are required for setup.

Portable Wood Fire Pit

Now that we have the fire pit for warmth and the solar panel, let’s talk about the projector screen for movies for the whole family or the neighborhood if you choose! Complete Kit Includes projector screen, frame, 4 stakes, 4 tie-downs for anchoring/stabilizing, and carry bag.

Key Details:

92″ diagonal, widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio

Viewing Dimensions: 80.5″ W x 45″ H

Silver-infused 600 denier oxford woven nylon screen – Gain of 1.1 for nearly perfect light reflectivity and ultra sharp 4K, HD, and 3D viewing.

Highest quality screen materials – folded for compact shipping but easily stretch out – unnoticeable during viewing. Folds won’t become “baked-in” creases during transit like vinyl screens.

Durable, easy-to-assemble steel frame provides support around the entire perimeter of the screen to prevent sagging

Rear-projection capable

One year limited warranty

Don’t miss their MEMORIAL DAY KICKOFF, going on now! You can save 10% on Projector screens if you use CODE: ABC4UTAH at checkout!

Outdoor Projector Screen

If you would like to get more information about Devos, LLC or take a look at products we didn’t mention here, head on over to their website, YouTube or Instagram. Don’t forget to mention these amazing products with your friends and family!

*Sponsored content.