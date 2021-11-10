Don’t let anyone go hungry this holiday season. You wouldn’t think of donating here!

(The Daily Dish) A good, deep cleaning of your carpets and flooring not only makes your space sparkle and look fresh, but it can help extend the lifespan of your flooring. Jake Stone with Zerorez can vouch for that!

Zerorez cleans in a different way where they’re trying to extend the life of the carpet. They don’t want it to get dirty faster. They do not use soaps, detergents and and they want it to dry quickly and help your carpet last longer. Carpet and flooring is extremely expensive.

Jake shows Reagan and viewers how much dirt actually comes out of carpets when they’ve cleaned them and also how fibers in your carpet are being crushed down each time anyone walks on them, drag furniture across them, have pets on them or kids on them. When the carpet crunches down, everything that’s inside is going to scratch and grind on those fibers. Ultimately, when you think about when you first put the carpet in your home and it had that shiny look to it, and then when you see those high trafficked areas, it gets dull and that just sort of that traveled on look.

Jake gives a a few tips to help:

Vacuum Often. They say that you should vacuum as many times a week as as you have adults in your home, and that includes pets. Your pet should be considered another person. If you have 3 dogs add an additional 3 people. This is what carpet manufacturer’s recommend.

Have your carpets professionally cleaned one or two times a year. That helps to get all of the dirt that a Vacuum doesn’t get out of your carpet and helps to keep them looking vibrant.

Finally, reapplying the protectant to the carpet after the carpet cleaning has been done

The other thing that’s really great about Zerorez is that they’re not using the soaps, and the detergents “The other guys” use. They’re using their Zerorez Powered Water that allows the carpet to stay cleaner longer! It’s safe for pets, for kids,

This time of year, Zerorez doesn’t just want to help you with getting your home cleaned and ready for the holidays, they want to also support the community. They have partnered with The Utah Food Bank and any customer who donates food (it can be as little as a can or any type of food) with one of their technicians, you get a fourth room for FREE!

