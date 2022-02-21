Don’t be alarmed when the kids want seconds; Everyone can get involved in making this savory dinner this week!

Daily Dish Sponsored

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(The Daily Dish) Beef and Cheese Taquito’s are easy and fun to make at home. A dish that the kids can jump in and help make and they’ll also LOVE the taste of!

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1/4 medium white onion, diced
  • 1/2 medium bell pepper, diced
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/3 cup vegetable or canola oil
  • 12 small flour or corn tortillas or 8 medium flour tortillas
  • 1 cup cheddar, Colby jack, or Mexican blended cheese
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté ground beef, onions, and bell pepper until beef is browned and onions are translucent. Drain any excess fat. Add cumin, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper; cook for 2 additional minutes. Set aside to slightly cool.
  • To assemble, fill the tortillas with 3-4 tablespoons of the ground beef mixture. Top with 2 tablespoons of cheese. Roll tightly.
  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and bring up to 350 degrees. Add the filled, rolled tortillas to the hot oil seam down.
  • Cook in batches to not overcrowd the pan.
  • Fry each side until golden brown, about 2 minutes on each side.
  • Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.
  • Serve immediately with salsa and sour cream.

For additional information and recipes, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

*Sponsored Content.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story