Don’t be alarmed when the kids want seconds; Everyone can get involved in making this savory dinner this week!

(The Daily Dish) Beef and Cheese Taquito’s are easy and fun to make at home. A dish that the kids can jump in and help make and they’ll also LOVE the taste of!

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1/4 medium white onion, diced

1/2 medium bell pepper, diced

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/3 cup vegetable or canola oil

12 small flour or corn tortillas or 8 medium flour tortillas

1 cup cheddar, Colby jack, or Mexican blended cheese

1 cup salsa

1 cup sour cream

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté ground beef, onions, and bell pepper until beef is browned and onions are translucent. Drain any excess fat. Add cumin, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper; cook for 2 additional minutes. Set aside to slightly cool.

To assemble, fill the tortillas with 3-4 tablespoons of the ground beef mixture. Top with 2 tablespoons of cheese. Roll tightly.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and bring up to 350 degrees. Add the filled, rolled tortillas to the hot oil seam down.

Cook in batches to not overcrowd the pan.

Fry each side until golden brown, about 2 minutes on each side.

Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.

Serve immediately with salsa and sour cream.

