Don’t be alarmed when the kids want seconds; Everyone can get involved in making this savory dinner this week!

Beef and Cheese Taquito's are easy and fun to make at home. A dish that the kids can jump in and help make and they'll also LOVE the taste of!
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1/4 medium white onion, diced
- 1/2 medium bell pepper, diced
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/3 cup vegetable or canola oil
- 12 small flour or corn tortillas or 8 medium flour tortillas
- 1 cup cheddar, Colby jack, or Mexican blended cheese
- 1 cup salsa
- 1 cup sour cream
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Directions:
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté ground beef, onions, and bell pepper until beef is browned and onions are translucent. Drain any excess fat. Add cumin, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper; cook for 2 additional minutes. Set aside to slightly cool.
- To assemble, fill the tortillas with 3-4 tablespoons of the ground beef mixture. Top with 2 tablespoons of cheese. Roll tightly.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and bring up to 350 degrees. Add the filled, rolled tortillas to the hot oil seam down.
- Cook in batches to not overcrowd the pan.
- Fry each side until golden brown, about 2 minutes on each side.
- Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.
- Serve immediately with salsa and sour cream.
