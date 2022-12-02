Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — ‘Tis the season for giving and there’re many kids around the nation who are hoping that a helping of holiday cheer will bring special presents on the big day. Making these wishes a reality for less fortunate children, the Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of fundraising with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

Through generous donations over its many years of service, Toys for Tots has managed to distribute over 627 million toys to approximately 281 million children in need. Last year in Utah alone, 23,670 children received more than 67,317 toys from fundraising efforts.

For another season of generosity, the program is partnering with Papa Murphy’s Pizza to gather toy donations at 62 locations across Utah, Wyoming, and Nevada from now through December 18th.

Donate a new and unwrapped toy or gift to any of the participating locations in their viewing area and receive an incentive gift from Papa Murphy’s Pizza.

