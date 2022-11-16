SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (The Daily Dish) — Now through December 18th, 2022 you can donate a new unwrapped toy to any Papa Murphy’s Pizza location and receive an incentive!

The program accepts donations for toddlers to teens up to age 16. This year, the program is in special need of gifts for older teens. Some great gift ideas for teens include Bluetooth Speakers, Sports Equipment, and Beauty Products.

The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a shiny new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to underserved children that will motivate them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders.

The Utah Toys for Tots program has been in place for 40 years and ABC4 Utah has been the official television sponsor for more than 20 of those years.

To learn more about how you can donate visit the Toys for Tots website. You can also make your donations at a Papa Murphy’s Pizza location near you or the ABC4/CW30 studios at 2175 W 1700 S in Salt Lake City.

*Sponsored Content.