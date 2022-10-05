(The Daily Dish) Does someone you love struggle with fidgeting because their nervous, anxious, or because they have ADHD? Research supports the use of fidget products in the classroom and we have the perfect item to show you today that will help your little ones or anyone to help calm their nerves no matter where they are.

The fidget blanket has dozens of different sensory points available.

Infinite marble maze

Soft smooth fur & textured embossed fur

A stiff edge is sewn at the bottom

Satin with its many different folds.

Deep dive into the “marble maze”

And right now, Brian is offering a promotion!

Right now, The FIRST 25 ORDERS will get 50% OFF regular-priced "Fidget Blankets"

In addition to the Fidget Blankets sale, Brian is having a "SUGAR SKULL" sale to Celebrate the Day of The Dead on November 1st and 2nd! Right now you can get 50% OFF limit, 1 qualifying item per customer – Sugar Skull Blankets can be paired with 7 different colors on the backside. Soft and cuddly. fun bright colors.

The FIRST 25 ORDERS will receive 50% off regular-priced "Sugar Skull" related Blankets, Wraps, and Travel Blankets.

Amazing deals and perfect if you order now for the upcoming Holiday Season!

Head on over to the Blankets By Brian website and make sure you take advantage of these sales before they end 10/08/2022!

