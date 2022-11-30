Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — As we near Christmas it is so wonderful to hear about all the efforts to help neighbors in the community. We also get ecstatic to hear about different ways that we can contribute. Today we have JC Bolton and Scott Ellenson here to give us an update on what Family Community Christmas is doing to help.

For 34 years volunteers of the Family Community Christmas have been delivering to those who are less fortunate to spread joy and happiness. ​Their services can be as simple as a gift, food, a warm meal to the ability to sit on Santa’s lap and listen to Christmas music as they pick out a toy they’ve wanted, clothes they’ve needed, or food from their pantry that can feed a hot meal. They also make it a point to deliver toys and food to individual children’s homes and schools.

They offer the ability for people to view wish lists via target or amazon. You can donate money or you can donate your time to help. More information can easily be found by visiting their website, Facebook, or Instagram.

