Do you show signs of these symptoms? Learn how to get help.

Over 20 million people in the United States suffer from painful, debilitating, peripheral neuropathy. Peripheral neuropathy is a disorder that occurs when these nerves malfunction because they’re damaged or destroyed. This disrupts the nerves’ normal functioning. They might send signals of pain when there’s nothing causing pain, or they might not send a pain signal even if something is harming the body.

There are 5 symptoms to pay attention to:

Burning Tingling Numbness Pins and needles Balance issues

If you would like to learn how True Health can help to reverse your neuropathy symptoms without prescriptions or addictive medications

