(The Daily Dish) Do you know the important steps to have your perfect wedding cake? Today we have Janna Oliver with Granite Bridal and Bakery Showcase who is here to talk about some of the perfect ways to make sure you don’t have problems when ordering your wedding cake!

At Granite Bridal and Bakery showcase you can choose from one of their designs or you can also create a custom design that is all your own. Either way, you can expect your cake to taste delicious and also look AMAZING! They specialize in fondant, buttercream, marzipan, and chocolate icing styles.

When it comes to the different cake styles, you have several different options available. Offering the traditional and classic Round Cake which can be created with the colors, flavors, and frostings of your dreams. Additionally, they have the Square Cakes, you can stack them straight or twist them at an angle for a unique finish. Either way, square or round; many different things can be done!

Cake by Dawn Armstrong

Looking for something a little more fun?

At Granite Bridal and Bakery, they also offer Cupcake Towers! Cupcakes can be a great alternative if you’re looking for a non-traditional wedding dessert. You can also customize and add a tier of cake on top for a personalized touch.

Another playful and fun option you can add is a groom’s Cake. Plus, this option will earn you points with your groom, giving him total control over this part of the wedding!

Photo by Pepper Nix Photographers, taken by Ryan Deming at Log Haven.

Next, let’s talk about HOW to place an order!

At Granite Bridal and Bakery showcase, they want to make sure you get the best product and ensure that it is EXACTLY what you’re looking for on your big day! The best way to make sure that this happens is to order in advance. No time is too early!

Photo by Pepper Nix Photographers, taken by Tasha Williams at Log Haven.

There are several different methods available for you to place your order. Head on over to their store in person and place an order, send them all of the details in an email to sweettreats@granitebakery.com and then follow up with a phone call to make sure the email was received.

You can also call (801) 467-7291 and place your order.

Cake by Gabriella Santos

If you would like to order a custom cake, there are several details you will need to include/send for a custom cake.

Details needed for a custom cake order:

Your first name, last name, and phone number Pick up date Pick up time Cake size Cake flavor Filling choice Icing choice Decoration style Text or wording to write on the cake

Granite Bridal and Bakery will be at the Utah Bridal Showcase coming up, starting on January 7th! If you’re unable to make it you can get additional information about them on their Website, Instagram or Facebook!

Purchase tickets for the Bridal Showcase here.

Cake by Suzette Dutson

