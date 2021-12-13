Do you know the best way to take care of your Minky products?

(The Daily Dish) Today is Green Monday which is one of the retail industry’s busiest shopping days. Lucky for The Daily Dish viewers we have a sale that you’ll want to get wrapped up in! We are also talking cleaning and Maintenance of Minky products.
First off, let’s talk Cleaning and Maintenance of Minky products:
- Use soaps without Additives. You will want to use “sensitive skin” and “free of…” soaps for your products.
- Do NOT use Fabric softeners, smells, or “super cleaning power” soaps.
- NEVER USE Fabric Softener!
- NO Heat! Use Cold or Warm water and AIR DRY only.
- Artificial fibers will not need HOT water to deep clean
- Artificial fibers do not have a porous surface like cotton fibers do which means stains and odors have nowhere to cling to.
- Wash Cycle DO’s:
- 1 oz. of soap. (or less)
- Baking soda. 1/4 cup or less
- Vinegar or Hydrogen Peroxide. (one or the other, not both.)
- Drying Cycle DO’s:
- Tumble Dry in the dryer for 30 minutes WITHOUT HEAT. This will fluff the blanket.
- Don’t dry to completion to avoid excessive static cling.
- Hang or Layout to finish drying. If you dry your Minky to 100% in the dryer it will build up static cling.
- Use Wool Balls instead of Dryer Sheets. Wool Balls last for over 1000 cycles (5x longer than a box of dryer sheets). Plus you can use a few drops of clear essential oils if you want a scent.
- ALL Dryer sheets have Fabric softeners in them! Fabric Softeners will ruin your Minky Fabric.
Now, let’s talk about Discounts and this sale that Blankets By Brian is offering!
- USPS Priority Mail is December 20th before 1pm
- USPS Priority Express is December 23rd. before 1pm
- UPS Ground Shipping is December 19th
- UPS 2nd day air is December 22nd
- Orders placed after December 22 after 1pm cannot be guaranteed for Christmas delivery.
- You can always visit the Blankets By Brian website to find Holiday ordering and shipping deadlines. Brian will be working 24 hours a day to get every order shipped before Christmas!
- Important details and codes you’ll want about this sale:
- Checkout Coupon Code: DISH
- FREE SHIPPING on 2 day only! Automatic on orders over $49.00
- Free shipping only lasts for 2 days, until the end of Tuesday, 12/14/2021
- 25% Off All Collections – Regular Priced Items with “DISH” code
- 25% off sale is ongoing past the free shipping sale – ends 12/18/2021
- 30-70% Off Everything in the “Outlet Store” – Automatically discounted
- Outlet Store markdowns are permanent and automatic.
Look for Brian on YouTube or any Social Media outlet @BlanketsByBrian or visit his website.
