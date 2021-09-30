Do you know the best way to protect yourself from cybercrimes?

(The Daily Dish) Associate Professor of Cybersecurity with Salt Lake Community College, Rod Buhler joined Surae today to talk about what can be done to protect yourself as well as statistics on Cybersecurity and how it’s affecting Utah.

Four in ten Americans have been the victim of cybercrime. Half of all small businesses have experienced an attack or attempted attack in the past year. Utah is #5 of 50 states for cybercrime, with the average cybercrime lost per Utahn at $9,564, according to an FBI report.

The Top 6 States and the average loss per victim: North Dakota – $33,951

Missourti – $14,205

Ohio – $12,680

New York – $12,051

Utah – $9,564

California – $8,936

The Top 5 Cybercrime methods are:

Phishing Non-payment/non-delivery Extortion Personal data breach Identity theft

A recent report highlights the need for Utahns to be better guards against cybercrime. The report, compiled by CCTV Camera World using FBI data, shows cybercrime victims in Utah are losing an average of $9,562, making Utah the fifth costliest state for cybercrime on a per-capita basis.

7 tips to guard against Cybercrime:

Freeze your credit so the bad guys can’t take your money. All communication to start with you! Never trust a communication that starts with somebody else, phone, text, email, front door, because you don’t know who they REALLY are. Keep your phone number(s) private, Hackers are tracking you with it. Not just SSN anymore. Never use your debit card. It’s better to spend someone else’s cash with CREDIT CARD. Then if the account gets hacked it’s the bank’s money and not your money that they took. NEVER use public Wi-Fi. Tether off your phone if you need to. VPN is also a good idea. Use 2 factor authentication on all your online accounts; bank, email, school, work, google. Create strong passwords using capital letters small letters numbers and special characters. Use a password manager or my memorization technique.

Salt Lake Community College offers classes and training in cyber security, including certificates in cyber defense, ethical hacking, and cyber forensics. For more information, visit the Salt Lake Community College Cyber Center.

*Sponsored content.