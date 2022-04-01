(The Daily Dish) If you live in Utah, you know the summer and spring heat can be harsh on your hair. Lucky for you, today we are speaking with Sarah, Manager of Lunatic Fringe in St. George today who gave us a tip on the best product to use!

Lunatic Fringe has been open for 11 years and is located at Ancestor Square in St. George which is a great location! You can grab some lunch before you head over to get your hair done! Plus, did we mention… They are known for their heads massages! Who can resist a good head massage?

Plan a day with the girls and then a night on the town and trust that their stylists will have you looking AND feeling top-notch!

Recently they’ve begun carrying Kérastase Hair Products and with the launch of their new Chroma Line that will be replacing their color care line, you’ll want to try this one out! They offer their standard Shampoo and conditioner and then they also have a deep conditioning mask and a thermal protectant. If you’re coloring your hair, the thermal protectants are going to be VERY important. If you live in the St. George area, with the sun, desert, and dry heat you will need all the protection you can get!

One of the unique things about this line is that they have a take-home treatment that their guests can take home to give their hair. It works to help reduce frizz and repair the hair, all while adding shine and softness. Not only do you get all of the benefits, but it also smells AMAZING!

If you aren’t sure if this is the right product for you, stop on in to Lunatic Fringe and have them help you with all of your beauty needs. Don’t forget the head massage while you’re there!

Visit their website, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram for additional information!

*Sponsored Content.