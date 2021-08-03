Do you know someone who is a changemaker that deserves to be recognized? This is your chance!

Utah Philanthropy Day is Utah’s flagship celebration of the outstanding individuals, foundations, and corporations in our state that are making lasting impacts. This year will be the 23rd celebration honoring individuals and organizations in Utah that are addressing critical community needs.

Utah consistently ranks at the top of the nation for both charitable giving and volunteerism. We are service-minded in Utah, but we are also innovative! Utah Philanthropy Day highlights some extraordinary changemakers that are finding new and more impactful ways to give back.

This year they will be celebrating Utah Philanthropy Day on November 15th. Utah Philanthropy Day will be presented as a broadcast right here on ABC4 from 6 pm-7 pm. Utah Philanthropy and its sponsor’s all hope you will tune in to see Utah’s leading volunteers, philanthropists, and organizations making a difference in our state. They’re excited about the opportunity to take this event beyond the Wasatch Front! This statewide broadcast will give us the chance to learn more about changemakers throughout the great state of Utah.

If you would like to get involved there is still time to nominate the changemakers you know! Nominations are open now through August 13th, that’s just 10 DAYS LEFT to nominate!

Award categories recognize individuals, career humanitarians, public servants, foundations, and corporations. The major award categories require two letters of recommendation, so now is the perfect time to get started! The letters of recommendation are your chance to brag about your nominee and let their selection committee know about how they have made a difference.

All nominations can be submitted online on the Utah Philanthropy Day website.

Follow “Utah Philanthropy Day” on Facebook, or Twitter

*Sponsored Content.