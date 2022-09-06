(The Daily Dish) The At your Leisure and crew is still going hot like the temperatures across Utah! Come and check out the exciting events that are coming up and how you can participate plus some additional information about AYL and the State that you might want to know.

Red, White & Road

This year’s AYL and Steadman’s Recreation annual Red, White, and Road motorcycle ride is on September 10th. Be sure to register now as space is limited to 50 bikes. This Ride follows Highway 12, one of the most scenic roads in the United States. Enjoy the scenery of Southern Utah from the comfort of your bike and afterward dine on a Hawaiian Luau dinner.

AYL 24-7

AYL is starting a new service for fans called AYL 24-7. This service is a membership area on their website that will be filled with things for fans such as Extended Stories, exclusive interviews with people in the outdoor industry, behind-the-scenes glimpses, vintage episodes dating back 15 years, tips, and itineraries of our adventures so they can go do the things the team has done and live events with the AYL team.

Mountain Biking Course at Range Valley Ranch

They’re getting an in-depth look into one local high school mountain biking team that was in desperate need of a course to help them train and prepare for the competition and how they were able to help design and create such a place thanks to the dedication and innovation provided to their team from the Range Valley Ranch.

Interested in more events that are coming up? Make sure to visit the AYL website and additional social media channels.

Facebook. Youtube. Twitter. Instagram.

Also tune in and watch At Your Leisure (AYL) Saturday at 10:35pm/Sunday at 9am on ABC4 Utah.

*Sponsored Content.