Your mother always told you to stand up straight, and she was right. Today we have Dr. Burke Larsen from the Lifetime Family Wellness Chiropractic and Education Center join us to talk about the importance of good posture.

Do you know the importance of good posture and what it can do to improve your health? Ensuring that you have good posture, has many benefits to your health, a few of them are:

Very important to your overall health.

In addition to helping your overall mood and how others perceive you.

Good posture can help you stave off age-related conditions and allow your vital organs plenty of room to do their job.

Good Posture can even help with Scoliosis or even Kyphosis. You might be asking yourself “What exactly are those?” Let’s take a look… Kyphosis is defined as an excessive outward curvature of the spine, causing hunching of the back. Scoliosis is defined as an abnormal lateral curvature of the spine.



What exactly IS good posture? Your posture is the position your body takes when you’re standing, sitting, or lying down. If you have proper posture, your body parts align how they should when using the right amount of muscle tension to support yourself. You should not have to think about your posture.

*Sponsored content.