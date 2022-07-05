(The Daily Dish) You’ve seen Scott and Tonya Huntsman on At Your Leisure before and today we are excited to give you a chance to get to know them a little bit more! We are also excited to announce that you’ll be seeing them even more as they are going to host even more!!

A few things about Scott and Tonya that viewers of At Your Leisure might already know, these two LOVE rock crawling in their Jeep, but they also LOVE their motorcycles! They also love exploring, let’s take a look!

Let’s talk about the difference between Side x Sides vs. Jeeps in Moab. In the world of motorized recreation, you have more options than ever before. Scott is a Jeeper. Curt Miles from SlikRok Productions is all about Side X Sides.

The two of them decided to take a friendly rivalry down to the red rocks of Moab and have some fun. Even though they have their own ideas and preferences on rock crawling, they still found a lot of common ground to stand on.

Are you aware of the 2nd Annual JJS Mayhem Memorial Ride?

Come out for a ride Saturday, July 9th to celebrate the life of Jayden Snyder, as well as raise awareness of the importance of organ donation. There will be 4 different groups: motorcycles, side x sides, Jeeps, and classic cars.

Scott will be leading the classic car cruise, and all of the groups will meet at the end of the ride at the historic Sinclair Station in Elberta, Utah. It’s $32 to participate, and you’ll get lunch and a swag bag, and it’s all to benefit Donor Connect, a non-profit which is dedicated to organ recovery and transplantation.

