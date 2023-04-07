SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – REIGN Total Body Fuel is defining the performance energy drink category. An innovative, better-for-you, flavorful way to help athletes perform at their peaks.

Swire Coca-Cola bottles and distributes Coca-Cola and 50 other beverage brands across the western United States. So when you drink a Coke throughout most of Utah, it was bottled by Swire Coca-Cola at its plant in West Valley City. Among those beverages are the new REIGN Storm brand energy drinks and BodyArmor and BodyArmor Lyte.

REIGN Storm is brand new. It’s a plant-based energy drink. There are four different flavors to try : Kiwi Blend, Valencia Orange, Harvest Grape and Peach Nectarine. It has no sugar, no high fructose corn syrup, and no artificial colors or flavors. It features 200 mgs of plant-based caffeine – from green coffee beans and green tea extract

It also has biotin + B vitamins (3, 5, 6, 7, 12)

Zinc

Vits A & C

Chromium

Some resources for more information:

Sponsored by Swire Coca Cola.