Dinosaur Park is an exciting collection of creatures from prehistoric crawlers, to predators and even flying reptiles.

OGDEN, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Utah has many incredible attractions but only one that is labeled “JURR-TASTIC”! We’re referring to Ogden’s George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park – a place where “history comes alive.”

Dinosaur Park is celebrating 30 years of providing education and entertainment for visitors of all ages. To commemorate this milestone, the park is hosting a special anniversary celebration that includes a variety of events and activities – including a day of family-friendly fun, guided tours, interactive exhibits, and special presentations from the paleontology experts. Live entertainment, food vendors, and plenty of opportunities to take photos with the life-size dinosaur models will be happening as well. The celebration is on June 3rd – for members only.

Some of the park’s regular attractions include:

Story Time with Dinos on the First Thursday of each month.

Sensory Friendly Nights – 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month.

Paleontology Lab & Museum

8.5 acre Sculpture Park

Summer Lecture Series and Summer Camps soon announced (check the website for more details.

At Dinosaur Park, they are dedicated to preserving the natural history of the planet and inspiring curiosity and wonder about the world around us. By getting involved and participating in the park’s educational programs and events, you can learn more about prehistoric life, geology, mineralogy, and the natural world.

Learn more about the park online at DinosaurPark.org.

Sponsored by Ogden’s George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park.