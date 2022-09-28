(The Daily Dish) Dr. Kristen Kells, Chiropractic Physician and founder of Dr. Kells’ Weight Loss sat down to talk to Surae about being honored with “Best of SLC” recently!

Her clinic has been known to specialize in middle-aged and beyond and many might ask themselves – Why?

Dr. Kristen Kells tells us that it’s because she is passionate about it and feels like they are an underserved population and they’re told the wrong information.

If you’re over the age of 40, you know it’s difficult to lose weight, especially belly fat. No matter what options you try to lose weight, nothing works and you feel hopeless.

Dr. Kristen Kells has found success not only in her own life but for many clients. She boasts a program based on the science of metabolism and the body’s chemical composition. It can be frustrating with lots of conflicting information and unrealistic fitness lifestyles. The truth is you can create a nutrition and dieting plan that’s compatible with your body and is backed by science.

Dr. Kells and her team specialize in weight loss resistance treatment. Triggers that can keep you from losing weight are symptoms such as brain fog, hormone dysregulation, fatigue, belly fat, and craving carbs. Many factors can contribute to this and everyone’s body is different so the approaches are client specific.

At the clinic, they begin by focusing on several different factors that can be causing weight gain:

Toxicity

Hormones

PH Levels

Metabolism

Chronic Pain

Fatigue

Dr. Kells’ Weight Loss is a total health transformation, not another “diet”. The goal is to equip each client with the knowledge and tools needed to start their journey and also continue for the remainder of their life.

If you would like additional information about how to reach Dr. Kells’ Weight loss or on how to get a free, no-obligation consultation with a nutritional specialist visit the website or call (385) 257-9194.

You can also follow along on Social Media Channels: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or YouTube.

*Sponsored Content.