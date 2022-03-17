(The Daily Dish) Today we are talking to Julie Cook, Founder of the Cook Center for Human Connection and Anne Brown, President/CEO of the Cook Center for Human Connection regarding an increase in teens struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.

Because of this, these women have founded the Cook Center for Human Connection. The Cook Center for Human Connection was founded two years ago to support youth mental health and suicide prevention and reduce the barriers that keep families from getting the help they need.

One of their initiatives is called ParentGuidance.org and is a FREE resource of therapist-developed and led courses that offer parents help when needing to address some of the difficult things that today’s kids struggle with, such as bullying, self-harm, body image and anxiety and depression.

Each course is designed and delivered by licensed therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists or other mental health professionals so that parents can help their children and get information privately, on-demand, and in their home with 24/7 access.

This program is part of mental health programs that are available for 17 school districts in Utah including Salt Lake, Davis, Jordan, Park City and many more around the nation.

The goal is to have this resource on every school website in the country so that parents know where to find the information when they need it.

By partnering with schools they ensure there is no barrier to this resource being available to EVERY family. Ensuring that they have no barriers when it comes to transportation, financial, or stigma.

By strengthening human connection and providing avenues to mental health support for those most in need, the Cook Center for Human Connection is working to eliminate 100% of suicide. We live in an increasingly isolated world where human connection is more important than ever.

*Segment Sponsored by The Utah Department of Health.