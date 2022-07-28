(The Daily Dish) Many people in the State of Utah are familiar with options available for aid for items such as formula, food, housing but one thing that many parents with young children might need that is not mentioned is diapers.

Today we are joined by Claire Larson with Woodside Homes and Don Adamson with HomeAid Utah to talk about an upcoming event that you may have heard about sadly it’s not advertised enough, but we are excited to have a chance to change that!

This event has the goal to help many young children around the state of Utah – The 4th annual Diaper Drive! This year’s goal is 500,000 diapers which is only 20% of Utah’s annual need.

The goal is to exceed how many diapers were collected at the 2021 Diaper Drive. Here are a few of the numbers of what they did last year:

Diapers: 316,644

Wipes: 100,439

Formula: 3,069 oz.

Unfortunately, diapers are not covered by any government programs and can cause financial hardship for many families who might be on the verge of homelessness. The Utah Diaper Bank works with a network of reputable service providers to make sure diapers are distributed to our most vulnerable friends and neighbors.

The reality is that it takes a village and not everyone has that village to lend a hand so let’s start with the community and help those families that need it. Diapers are the 4th highest expense for low-income families, and $1 in diapers equates to $11 in earnings for the recipient family. Some parents, unfortunately, have to miss an average of 4 days of work per month due to a lack of diapers. The average child costs roughly $1000to diaper each year. 55% of Utah Mothers with infants are in the workforce and the average child costs roughly $1,000 to diaper each year!

You can participate in the 2022 Diaper Drive on August 19, 2022, from 8 AM to 1 PM at Rio Tinto Stadium, Zagg Executive Lot – 9256 State Street in Sandy! Diapers, Wipes, Formula, or Monetary Donations are welcome!

Visit the HomeAid Utah website for additional information. Let’s help those who need it the most, the people who are raising our future leaders.

*Sponsored by Woodside Homes.