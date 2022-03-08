(The Daily Dish) One of the greatest challenges facing us, today, is health. There is so much information coming at us, and it’s hard to know what the right information is and what could actually be contrary to our body goals.

Today on The Daily Dish we have an expert to help wade through some of the misinformation and where we should really focus our efforts for better health.

Kelly Gomez is a masters degree trained, registered dietitian and her insight is crucial to help cover some of the biggest concerns that are currently out there about getting healthy!

There is SO MUCH misinformation out there and contradictory advice on nutrition, whether it be what to eat, when to eat and how to exercise. Unfortunately, it ends up leaving people really confused and overwhelmed. What Kelly really like’s to focus on is the idea that food is fuel. The quality of the food we eat affects how our bodies run, how effective our immune systems are, our energy levels, and will be a huge deciding factor in reaching our health and body goals.

To elaborate on some of the misinformation that is out there, right now, she tells viewers a little bit more about what the lifestyle change is and why working with a dietitian is crucial in reaching the goals you might be working towards.

Effective nutrition communication has to be individual, should always stem from scientific evidence, and be taught in a way that makes sense so that people can determine whether it applies to their unique health and nutrition needs. This is why it makes working with a dietitian so important. When you have a trained expert who knows the science behind WHY our bodies work the way they do, and why individuals have different results, you’re able to have those personalized recommendations. Kelly provides her clients with specific plans, tailored to their bodies, lifestyle, and even their genetics so that they can flourish!

Many are hearing a lot about keto, paleo, and other widespread diets and find themselves asking questions: “Are these good? Are they sustainable?“

According to Kelly, The mistake is thinking that there is a one size fits all answer. Because our bodies are unique, one diet may work really well for someone, and not work at all for someone else. This is why nutrition recommendations should always be individualized and why she is a huge proponent of sustainability over dieting. Most diets out there are not sustainable because of how restrictive they are. Because of these restrictions, there is a concern that individuals following these diets may not be getting all the micronutrients and calories their bodies need daily.

DexaBody is a company that truly cares about the health and wellbeing of their clients. They are on the preventative side of medicine by providing our clients with measurable data they can use regarding their bone density, muscle mass and fat mass.

They also do a super simple body scan and then review it with you to help get answers on how to better care for your body. And because nutrition is so essential for reaching health goals, Kelly work’s with clients to go over what is missing in their diet, what changes need to be made, and if there are any underlying health concerns that need to be addressed so that they can really start seeing results from their hard work in the gym, in the kitchen, wherever they might be.

We love how personalized this all is. It feels safer, and like you care about people as individuals who really want to be healthier for themselves, to spend more time with loved ones, or have a lot more time, in life, for important experiences.

You can go to the DexaBody website and click “schedule” in the right hand corner. That will prompt you to schedule a FREE discovery call with Kelly where she can talk about your individual health goals and what nutrition program would be best for you.

*Sponsored Content.