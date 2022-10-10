(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt from Utah Beef Council are in the Kitchen today and they’re going to show off this special sauce from Utah Beef Council. WOWEE Sauce got its name because it’s PACKED full of flavor! Take a look at this recipe and make sure to print it for your records at home.

Ingredients:

Crispy Beef Lettuce Wraps with WOWEE Sauce 1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean) 1/3 cup sliced green onions 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium or regular soy sauce Black pepper 8 large lettuce leaves (such as Bibb, leaf or iceberg) 3/4 cup sliced water chestnuts 3/4 cup shredded carrots

Wowee Sauce: 1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple in juice, drained 1/3 cup orange marmalade 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium or regular soy sauce Combine Wowee Sauce ingredients in small bowl. Set aside.



Directions:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, if necessary. Add green onions and soy sauce; season with pepper, as desired. Cook and stir for 1 minute.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Evenly spoon beef mixture onto each lettuce leaf. Top with equal amounts of water chestnuts and carrots. Spoon some Wowee Sauce over top. Wrap lettuce around filling. Serve with remaining Wowee Sauce.

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE and don’t forget to head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for more information regarding nutrition and also more fabulous recipes!

*Sponsored Content.