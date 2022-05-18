(The Daily Dish) In today’s busy world, most parents are expected to work outside of the home just to keep up. Beehive Meals makes it possible so parents can still bring the family together while enjoying a delicious, home cooked meal.

Founded by Allyse Jackson in late 2019 and has seen tremendous growth through the last few years has helped tens of thousands of families through the pandemic. Allyse gets the problem as she is a busy mom of three little kids, Ages 5, 3, and 1. She understands how busy life can get while still taking care of a family.

The Company was designed to make it as easy as possible for busy parents looking to still spend quality time around the dinner table with their family while still enjoying home cooked meals.

They offer a rotating menu each month of ten freezer meals including such favorites as Mongolian Beef, Chicken and Stuffing, Tuscan Chicken, Classic Meatloaf, and Creamy Lemon Chicken. Customers simply find an open date within their county and place an order. They then prepare all the meals about 48 hours before the reserved delivery date, seal them in vacuumed-sealed packaging, freezer them, and deliver them straight to your front door.

Because of their extremely loyal customer base, they do tend to sell out quickly. Customers then remove the raw ingredients from the bag, cook them in the crockpot, maybe add a side or two, and then enjoy together as a family.

