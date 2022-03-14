(The Daily Dish) St. Patrick’s Day is coming up and Corned Beef Sliders are on the menu! Try out this recipe for a delightful snack or you can even have it as a meal.

Ingredients:

8 small rolls or King’s Hawaiian rolls, split

1/2 cup Dijon or honey mustard

6 oz. Swiss cheese, sliced to fit rolls

3/4 lb. corned beef, thinly sliced

6 oz. sauerkraut

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Brush mustard on the inside of each half of the rolls. In a greased baking pan, lay the bottom halves of the rolls in the pan. Top with Swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut, then another slice of Swiss cheese. Place the top halves of the buns on top.

In a small bowl, combine the butter and garlic powder. Brush the top of the rolls with the butter mixture. Cover the dish with tinfoil. Bake for 10 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Uncover; bake an additional 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

Note: For more of a Rueben sandwich flavor, you can substitute the mustard for thousand island or Russian dressing.

For additional recipes and information about nutrients, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

*Sponsored Content.